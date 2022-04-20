Dogs Enter Wards, Lie On Beds At UP Hospital

Moradabad: Patients have complained of dog menace at the District Hospital in Moradabad on Thursday.

"Dogs enter the wards freely while the guards sit at gates carelessly. They come inside, lie on the beds and spread germs. Patients are scared that they might bite them," a patient told ANI.

Another patient said, "I have complained to the authorities. At least, they can ensure that dogs do not litter the hospital premises."

Chief Medical Officer of Muradabad, Dr MS Garg told ANI, "It is really sad to know that dogs have created a menace in our district hospital. We have asked the concerned authorities to take action." —ANI