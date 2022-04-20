Dog, Mentioned In 'Mann Ki Baat', Dies In Meerut

Meerut: 'Rakesh', the PAC dog who found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', has died due to liver and kidney infection.

The dog died on Tuesday and was buried with full honours by the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.

The Prime Minister had praised the PAC for taking care of the canine in his programme.

The dog was named after Rakesh, a tea stall owner who had kept the dog for some time.

Aziz-ur-Rehman Khan, head constable, said, "A tea stall owner Rakesh, used to take care of the stray dog. However, he went back to his hometown after the first lockdown due to Covid-19, leaving the dog behind." Over the months, all the trainee jawans -- constables and head constables -- developed love for the stray dog and named him 'Rakesh'.

'Rakesh' was five years old when he died. —IANS