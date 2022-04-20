Dog apologises to his brother in the cutest way after stealing his treat. Viral video

New Delhi: A video of a guilty-looking golden retriever dog apologising to his brother for stealing his chewy treat is going viral on Twitter, and it will be one of the cutest things you see today.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site by American basketball player Rex Chapman. He shared the clip of two dogs named Watson and Kiko, in which Watson was being asked to apologise to his brother Kiko.

Chapman shared the clip with the caption, "Watson at Kiko's treat. We don't deserve 'em. Dogs, bruh...(sic)."

Our hearts cannot handle those big innocent eyes!



The heartwarming clip begins with Kiko and Watson's hooman asking the latter if he understands when she is talking to them, to which the dog can be seen responding with a yes. Then the hooman can be heard saying, "I gave you a chewy, I gave Kiko a chewy, you ate Kiko's chewy. So, what do we say when we steal someone else's chewy?" To this, Watson responds by apologising to his brother in the cutest way possible. He walks up to him and hugs him.

And we just want to say, it is okay Watson, we forgive you.

After Chapman shared the video, it quickly went viral and managed to garner over 1.2 million views. Twitterati too fell in love with Kiko and Watson and took to the comments section to express the same.

—PTI