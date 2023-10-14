Documents reveal Hamas created plans to target elementary schools, youth centre in Israel: US Media Report

Tel Aviv [Israel]: Documents have revealed that the terrorist group Hamas had created detailed plans to target elementary schools and a youth centre in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Sa'ad, to "kill as many people as possible," hold hostages and quickly take them into the Gaza Strip, NBC News reported.

The attack plans which have been termed "top secret" in Arabic seem to be orders for two trained Hamas units to surround and infiltrate villages and target places where civilians gather. Israeli authorities are yet to determine the death toll in Kfar Sa'ad, according to NBC News report.

The Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday confirmed that more than 120 civilians have been held captive by terrorist organisation Hamas in Gaza.

The documents found on the bodies of Hamas terrorists by Israel's first responders include detailed maps and indicate that Hamas intended to kill or hold civilians hostage.

One page titled "Top Secret" included details of the plan for an attack on Kfar Sa'ad asking "Combat unit 1" to "contain the new Da'at school," while "Combat unit 2" had been directed to "collect hostages," "search the Bnei Akiva youth centre" and "search the old Da'at school," N

Another page labelled "Top Secret Maneuver" outlined a plan for a Hamas unit to secure the Kfar Sa'ad's east side while a second unit controls the west. According to the plan, Hamas units were directed to "kill as many as possible" and "capture hostages." In addition, the Hamas units were asked to surround a dining hall and hold hostages in it.

The plan to attack Kfar Sa'ad is part of documents that are being analysed by Israeli officials, NBC reported citing one source in the Israeli army and one in the government. According to Israeli officials, the documents revealed that Hamas had been systematically gathering intelligence on each kibbutz which shares a border with Gaza and creating specific plans of attack for each village that included the intentional targeting of women and children.

An Israel Defence Forces source said, "The dental office, the supermarket, the dining hall," NBC News reported. The source added, "The level of specificity would cause anyone in the intelligence field's jaw to drop."



The plan of coordinated attacks comes contrary to the claims made by Hamas that it did not kill children. On Friday, Hamas released a video released showing that terrorists were holding and feeding Israeli children taken hostage.

Israeli Defence Forces has reacted to the clip posted by Hamas. While sharing a video on X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "You can see their injuries, hear their cries and feel them trembling from fear as these children are held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists and their parents lie there dead in the next room. These are the terrorists that we are going to defeat."

Meanwhile, Yossi Landau, a commander of ZAKA, an Israeli first responder organization, said, "I saw murdered babies. I saw murdered children. I saw mothers and children murdered together," NBC News reported.

The documents showed that two Hamas units were to approach Kfar Sa'ad from two different assembly points, NBC News reported. Kibbutz Kfar Aza was one of the worst-hit regions in Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.



On Tuesday, bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers were found outside burned-out houses in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza, CNN reported. According to CNN report, overturned mattresses, damaged furniture and houses in Kfar Aza were ransacked and set ablaze showing the scale of devastation caused by Israel in the region.

—ANI