Docu-film 'Piranha' wins Best Short Film award at Vishwarang 2020

New Delhi: The Indian documentary film Pirana has been announced Best Short Film at the Vishwarang International Film Festival (VIFF) 2020, held as part of the literature and arts festival, Vishwarang 2020.

The winning short film was awarded the VIFF 2020 Platinum Prize Trophy, a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a certificate. The Nainisha Dedhia directorial was chosen from among six short films that were screened under the Competition category.

Pandeli Ceco's Albanian short film The White Sheets was awarded the VIFF 2020 Gold Prize Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 31,000, while the Indian short film Sondhayni by Seral Murmu was the winner of the VIFF 2020 Silver Prize Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 21,000.

A total of 600 entries were received under this category, from which the Jury had selected six films for screening. The other three films screened under the Competition category were the Portuguese documentary The Celluloid Woman, the Indian documentary Gond Art and the Indian short film Anti Hero.

