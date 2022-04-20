Doctors Should Serve Poor: UP Governor At KGMU Convocation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel has called on young doctors to serve the poor in society and have a good interaction with patients so that they feel comfortable during the treatment.

"It is always seen that the attitude of a doctor helps the patient to get cured by 50 per cent before they are diagnosed of any illness or given any medicines," she said.

Addressing the passing out young graduate and post graduate doctors at the prestigious 15th King George Medical University(KGMU) convocation here on Friday, the Governor lamented over the act of some doctors demanding money from the poor patients particularly at the government hospitals.

"Such act of the doctors have given me pain as how these poor patient will be treated if the doctors, who take oath to serve the society demand for money," she said while asking the young doctors to take care of the poor patient with utmost sincerity. The Governor also asked the young doctors to work against dowry and child marriage system in society.

State medical education minister Suresh Kumar Khanna too stressed that a behavior of a doctor with the patients was the main thing which makes a good and a bad doctor.

He said doctors are like God to the patients and if they are treated badly then, the person has no where to go.

The Minister also assured the university of all possible assistance for uplift of the medical system in the state.

Chief guest Director-General at the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi and Secretary, Department of Health Research Dr Balram Bhargava also gave suggestions to the new doctors and asked them to serve the society with their best effort.

For the first time around 20 children of a school were invited for the convocation and the governor and the vice-chancellor of the KGMU M L B Bhatt interacted with them. Around 1,200 students were awarded the certification with 44 students getting gold and silver medals in different categories.Ms Sikha Anand, was given the Dr N B Das Memorial gold medal in the MD Ops- Gyno. The Hewat medal for topping the MBBS exam went to Sana Mohsin and KGMU chancellor gold medal went to Akarshi Gupta. UNI