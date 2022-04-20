Doctors Should Be Ready To Work In Remote Areas: Harsh Vardhan

Lucknow: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged the doctors having higher degrees, to serve the humanity in the remotest parts of the country.

Addressing the medical students and faculty of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here through a video message, Dr Vardhan wished great success to all the medical students achieving higher degrees in the convocation programme.

Dr Vardhan reached this state capital to attend the convocation programme of SGPGI a day before, but due to an important meeting, he had to leave for the national capital early on Saturday morning. He addressed the students and other medical staff of the institution, through a video message.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conferred 151 students of SGPGI super-specialty degrees in Medical and Allied Health courses, during the programme. Out of these, 34 students received the Doctorate of Medicine, 18 students received Master of Surgery, 22 received Doctor of Medicine and six students received the Doctor of Philosophy degree.

Besides, three senior doctors received medal for excellent work in their fields. Professor Sanjay Behari, Neurosurgery department was conferred with Dr SR Naik award for Outstanding Research Investigator; Dr Suvart Arya, Clinical Immunology, got Dr SS Agarwal award for Excellence in Research and Dr G Krishna Kumar, Neurosurgery department, got Dr RK Sharma award for best MCh student.

Ms Patel said that doctors have greater responsibility to serve the society, as a large number of population is still deprived of better medical and health facilities.

She said the state government spends huge money to provide MBBS degree to a student and after completing the degree, most of them get inclined towards handsome salaries, avoiding their social responsibility. All MBBS or other medical students must spend at least two years in rural areas, after completing their degrees, she added. Speaking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB), Ms Patel said every doctor of SGPGI should adopt a TB patient, to provide them better medical assistance and contribute their part in eliminating the disease. She said responsible doctors should come ahead and take some villages into their supervision and put efforts to make every person healthy there.

UP Medical Education and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna expressed satisfaction on the growth and achievements of SGPGI. He said about 500 beds will be extended in the next four months, to serve more patients. He expressed his wish that not a single patient should be returned, due to shortage of beds in SGPGI.