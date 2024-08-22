Doctors of AIIMS, RML, Indira Gandhi Hospitals end strike on Supreme Court's call

The Supreme Court's directive to protect the safety of healthcare workers and the establishment of a national task force has been instrumental in this decision.

New Delhi: On a call by the Supreme Court, doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Hospital and several other hospitals on Thursday ended their strike in protest against the rape and murder at a Kolkata hospital.

The Resident Doctors Association of Indira Gandhi Hospital has officially called off its 11-day strike in protest against the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical Hospital.

The decision to end the strike came on Thursday after the Supreme Court appealed to the medical fraternity to return to work

The strike, which had garnered attention, disrupted medical services and highlighted the doctors' demand for justice and safety in the healthcare environment.

This comes days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests. The apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

"In a spirit of national interest and public service, the RDA, IGH, New Delhi, has decided to conclude its 11-day strike. This decision has been made in response to the appeal and directive of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the Indira Gandhi Hospital said in an official release.

"We express our deep gratitude to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and for addressing the broader issue of the safety and security of healthcare workers nationwide. We also commend the establishment of a national task force to ensure these concerns are addressed in a timely and effective manner," the release stated.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/health-professionals-at-aiims-calls-of-11-day-strike-after-sc's-appeal

The hospital management also expressed gratitude towards the Supreme Court for its direction that no action will be taken against the protesting doctors.

"Our dedication to our responsibilities remains unwavering, and we will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of healthcare workers through ongoing engagement with various authorities, ministries, institutional heads, members of the National Task Force and the Honourable Supreme Court, as well as our demand for the CPA," the release further said.

Earlier today, doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences also ended their strikes and resumed services.

"In view of the developments with respect to our demands, and our concerns being addressed by the Honorable SC, we hereby declare the strike to be withheld," the Resident Doctors Association said in an official release.

"We hereby have decided to resume all our duties. Recent mishappening at RG Kar Medical College highlighted the sorry state in which residents are working in our country. We have requested residents to resume services from 8 AM onwards, 23rd August," the release stated further.

The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences doctors also ended their 11-day strike and resumed services.

In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association made the announcement and said, "In the interest of the nation and the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off the 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country."

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, said that health professionals must return to work and that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action against them.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra passed these directions while hearing the suo motu petition that it initiated in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The top court asked how public health infrastructure will work if the doctors do not resume work. It also took note of the long working hours of the doctors in public hospitals.

"Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work," the court said.

CJI DY Chandrachud shared one of his stories and said that he had once slept in a public hospital when one of his relatives was not well and was admitted to the hospital.

The top court also directed the secretary of the Health Ministry to engage with the Chief Secretaries of the State and Director General of Police to ensure the safety of the doctors willing to return to work.

—ANI