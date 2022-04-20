Doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh will be present in Haridwar to provide medical facilities to Kumbha pilgrims

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh will be present in Haridwar to provide medical facilities to the pilgrims at Kumbh Mela. Apart from this, the trauma center of AIIMS Rishikesh has been ready to deal with the emergency situation during the fair. There will be round the clock medical facilities in the trauma center for the treatment of pilgrims.

Padmashri professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that AIIMS Rishikesh has made special arrangements to provide medical facilities to the pilgrims on the Maha Kumbh Snan festival in Haridwar. The number of pilgrims in the fair area of Haridwar on the 27th February on Magh Purnima and the major bathing day. In view of this, AIIMS Hospital Administration has decided to deploy special teams of doctors during the fair. Teams of doctors will be posted in the Kumbh Mela Hospital at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar. In case of any untoward incident, the doctors will get first aid on the spot by teams of doctors and they will be sent to the trauma center of AIIMS Rishikesh immediately through the Green Corridor. So that they can be treated appropriately at the trauma center.

Giving detailed information, Professor UB Mishra, Dean Hospital Administration AIIMS said that in view of the Kumbh Mela, a ICU of 12 bed has been prepared in the trauma center of AIIMS. Also, a disaster ward has been set up in the trauma center to deal with any type of emergency. In this ward, 22 bed reserves have been kept for the treatment of piligrims of Kumbh. He said that apart from the disaster ward created in the trauma center, ICU will also be used in addition to the trauma center if required. Professor Mishra said that team of doctors and nursing staff have been specially formed for Kumbh. Team of AIIMS doctors will be available to treat the piligrims who have reached the Kumbh Mela.