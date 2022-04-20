Doctors move Top Court seeking deferment of AIIMS INI CET 2021 exams amid Covid

New Delhi: Twenty-three MBBS doctors have jointly moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021), scheduled to be held on June 16.

The doctors, in a writ petition filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap, have said that the exams conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) are being held on a very short notice of 19 days making it tough for the over 80,000 doctors as they are still working as front-line workers on Covid-19 duties.

Terming the INICET notification a 'total disregard' to the PMO statement, released while postponing the NEET PG, which said that at least a month's time will be given for preparation and that the exams will be conducted only after August.

'In the instant case, only 19 days prior notice is given. Also centres for examination are in different states or far from the aspirants' place of working which may require travelling and thereby facing travel restrictions," the petition said.

Besides, many of the doctors are either not vaccinated or awaiting their second dose.

In the wake of the NEET-PG exams, Class 10 and 12 exams of CBSE, ICSE and various state boards being postponed, the conduct of their will be wholly arbitrary and irrational, the petition said.

'The conducting of this examination is resulting in endangering the life of thousands of doctors who are frontline workers in different hospitals which is a clear negation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said, as per the Live Law.

Also, since the centres for examination are in different states the candidates may require to travel and thereby face travel restrictions.

'It is contended that AIIMS is coming within the definition of "state" under Article 12 of the Constitution and hence a writ petition under Article 32 is maintainable against it,' it said.

The petitioners clarified that they are not against the exams but only want it to be posted amid the pandemic.

—UNI