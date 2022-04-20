Doctors in Prayagraj demand strict action against perpetrators of attacks on medical professionals

Prayagraj: The doctors at Narayan Swaroop Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday held a demonstration against the recent attacks at medical professionals amid COVID-19 outbreak demanding strict action in such incidents.

Recently, three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Moradabad.

The doctors held the demonstration inside the hospital holding placards.

"On one hand you term doctors as God and on the other hand you are attacking the same doctors, this is not right," read one of the placards.

"Save doctors, Save lives. The doctors are working to help people during the coronavirus pandemic," read another placard.

Rajeev Singh, a doctor at the hospital told ANI," In times when the entire country is in lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic, doctors and other healthcare professionals are working tirelessly and looking after the patients."

"Doctors are already in stress, and if people attack doctors and throw stones at them, all of it will only add to the stress and the pressure. And it will get difficult for doctors to work," he added.

Demanding stern action in such incidents, Dr Rajeev said," We request the government to take strict action so such incidents are not repeated. Will the doctors be able to save you from coronavirus if they are not safe themselves?"

Another doctor at the hospital, Dr Mansoor Ahmed said," We have been working constantly leaving our families home. How will be able to look after the patients if we are attacked? Strictest action must be taken against such people." (ANI)