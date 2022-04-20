Doctors in Bihar's Muzaffarpur report black fungus in post-COVID case

Patna (Bihar): A 52-year-old woman from Muzaffarpur has been diagnosed with fungus post-COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday.

It has been reported that this disease (black fungus) is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.



According to the Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Hospital, Patna Dr N. R. Biswas where the patient is admitted, the fungus has developed in the nose and eyes of the immunocompromised patients.

"A 52 yr-old woman from Muzaffarpur is being infected with fungus post-COVID-19. Currently, she is under treatment. The fungus has developed in the nose and eyes of immunocompromised patients, causing breathing difficulty," said Director on Wednesday.

"It can be treated by the medication or by operation," he added.

According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 9,863 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the active case count to 99,623.'

However, for the fifth consecutive day, the number of recoveries simultaneously was more than the new cases registered in the state. As per the government data, 13,852 people recovered in the past 24 hours, and the death of 92 people. (ANI)