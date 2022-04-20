Doctors Honoured With Corona Fighters Award In Najibabad

Najibabad( Bijnor): Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Mr Khurshid Mansoori, the former Chairman of Nagar Panchayat, Sahanpur of distt Bijnor honoured the doctors who are playing a vital role at the cost of their lives to to curb the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic. On Sunday, in an ordinary function Mr Mansoori honoured Dr Sarvesh Nirala, CHC Incharge and Nodal Officer, Najibabad, Dr Dilshad Ahmad, MD, Aysha Hospital, Dr Akhlaq Ahamad, Dr Mohd Arshad from Sahanpur with Corona Fighters Award presenting them PPE Kits for thier unique services in the field of Medical.

On this occasion, Mr Mansoori said that the doctors' services during this lockdown are invaluable. He further said that today our Country is passing through great crises badly so all of us should support our government. He also appealed the people to follow the lockdown completely.