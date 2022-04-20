Doctors develop 'App' that tells heart's health status

Thane: A team of doctors here have developed a mobile application through which the health status of heart could be monitored at any time of the day by calculating the risks and giving recommendations on how to avert heart conditions in future. The mobile application, named 'Heart Health Meter' (HHM App), was launched at a function here last evening by a team of doctors and IT experts from Madhavbaug? organisation of multidisciplinary cardiac care clinics and hospitals - on its 50th anniversary. Explaining the modalities of the app, Rohit Sane, trustee and MD of Vaidya Sane Trust (the parent organisation of Madhavbaug), said through 'HHM App' one can know the current health status of his heart. "With increasing age, conditions like diabetes, excess weight, smoking, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels damage our blood vessels and the heart, increasing our risk of getting a heart attack," he said. The 'Heart Health Meter' calculates this risk and also gives you recommendations and tips on how to reduce or manage the risk, he said. "Taking treatment early for these risk factors reduces chances of developing a major heart condition and getting a heart attack. The HHM can be downloaded and heart health calculated easily with it," Sane said. The app was released in the presence of Thane Mayor Sanjay More, Shiv Sena MPs Rajan Vichare (Thane) and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), Kuldip Rai Kohli, Director, Department of AYUSH, Maharashtra, and medical experts. The app, currently available free of cost on Google Playstore running on Android Operating System, was developed by the experts after extensive study, researches and taking inputs from various doctors, patients and medical consultants, and has been successfully tested on the hospital's web portal. "Our aim was to make this utility available to masses. The app was developed keeping in mind that nowadays mobile technology is becoming the most popular, powerful and suitable medium to reach people," Sane said. The app would soon be made available on Windows and IOS Platforms as well, he said. This will help in raising awareness among people about the heart diseases, as knowing your heart's health is the first step towards taking care of this vital body organ, Sane added. Madhavbaug is an ISO certified private cardiac rehab centre (hospital), having branches across Maharashtra, that treats heart disease using Ayurveda. PTI