Doctor receives first Covid vaccine shot in Andhra's Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A resident medical officer received the first Coronavirus vaccine in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday.

"Kurnool government general hospital RMO Hemanalini received the first vaccine in the district. Vaccine officer and staff nurse Sarala Kumar administered the shot," said an official statement.

Kurnool district has planned to vaccinate 100 health workers a day for four days a week in the first phase at 27 vaccination centres.

The first phase of the vaccination drive kicked off on Saturday in the Rayalaseema district, where every centre has a district officer as special vaccination officer.

"Please do not have any suspicions. If there are any side effects, we have readied everything to give the necessary treatment. Take the vaccine boldly," said Kurnool district collector Veerapandian.

The district received 40,500 shots of the vaccine, which will be administered to 2,700 people on the first day.

According to the Central and state government orders, 35,470 health workers will be administered with vaccination at 147 centres for four days a week in the first phase.

Only those eligible people who have registered themselves and received the text message will be given the shot.

Veerapandian said minors and pregnant women are not eligible for vaccination.

In the second phase, the collector said that 47,037 people belonging to four frontline departments will be administered the vaccine shot at 199 vaccination centres.

In the third phase, 5.57 lakh common people above 50 years of age and also people below 50 with comorbidities will be vaccinated in Kurnool district.

