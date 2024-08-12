Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata Police summons Head of Chest Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The incident has ignited widespread protests and calls for justice, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee promising swift action.

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police summoned the Head of the Chest Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for questioning in connection with the rape and murder of a PG trainee woman doctor in Kolkata, sources said on Monday.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which has led to widespread outrage and protests.

According to the Kolkata Police sources, the head of the Chest Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been summoned by Kolkata Police to Lalbazar headquarters tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am.

Earlier today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she had asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible adding that if the police are unable to solve it by Sunday, then the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22case-to-go-to-cbi-if-kolkata-police-can't-solve-it-by-sunday%22-says-cm-mamata-banerjee-on-rape-murder-of-junior-doctor-in-kolkata

"The day I got to know about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him that it is a sad incident and immediate action should be taken and a fast-track court should also be set up immediately...There were nurses and security, but I am still unable to understand how this incident took place. Police have informed me that there was someone inside (Hospital). The Principal of RG Kar Hospital has resigned today...Police, Dog Squad, Forensic department and other teams are on the job. Investigation has been started to arrest the accused and police are trying to arrest him as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI," she said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday launched a nationwide strike as they gathered outside various hospitals across the country, demanding justice for the trainee doctor.

The doctors gathered outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and several hospitals across the country and hurled slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

The doctors are demanding a CBI inquiry of the case, a fast-track court and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

—ANI