DocsApp and MediBuddy merge, raise around Rs 150 cr in funding

New Delhi: Health-tech startup DocsApp and digital consumer healthcare provider MediBuddy on Thursday announced their merger to create a comprehensive digital healthcare platform named ''MediBuddy DocsApp''.

The merged entity has raised USD 20 million (around Rs 150 crore) in Series B round of funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Fusian Capital, Mitsui Sumitomo (MSIVC) & Beyond Next ventures, MediBuddy DocsApp said in a statement.

Existing investors including Milliways Ventures and Rebright Partners also participated in this round, it added.

"This combined entity will offer a comprehensive platform to our customers that delivers on the promise of a digital healthcare future. As first-movers, we are confident that we will establish market leadership and fulfil our mission to provide quality healthcare to every Indian," MediBuddy DocsApp CEO Satish Kannan said.

The platforms will continue to focus on enabling healthcare services like online specialist doctor consultations, lab tests, preventive health checks, delivery of medicines etc to customers across India, the statement said.

The joint entity will utilize the funding in further strengthening its doctor base, patient reach, product and technology to move a step closer to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare to a billion people, it added.

"As a result of its targeted solutions and exceptional metrics, DocsApp has achieved a leadership position. We are pleased to be a part of this growth journey and believe that the merger with MediBuddy is the boost it requires to provide quality healthcare to all," Bessemer Venture Partners MD Vishal Gupta said.

The combined entity is servicing the healthcare needs of over 3 crore Indians, with a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres and 2,500 pharmacies across the country, the statement said. PTI