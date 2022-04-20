Do Party Posters Matter? Well…In UP They Do

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, both Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party are showing equality, even in posters and hoardings.

According to the sources, the two parties have issued instruction to their field units that the size of the image of BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhileash Yadav in posters and hoardings should be equal and no other image should be bigger than that of these two leaders. Moreover, sources in BSP said the party leaders and the probable candidates have been directed to put their photos at the bottom corner of the hoardings and also asked to carry photos of Dalit icons and party symbols on all advertising and other publicity materials.

A BSP leader on Wednesday claimed that since there is 'no' Dalit leader in the country as popular as Mayawati so every banner of the party must carry her pictures. The district leaders of the party have also been asked to remove those banners which are against the instructions.

The SP has also directed all its district presidents to instruct the candidates that the banners, posters and hoardings should carry the photos of Mayawati, Dalit icons and Akhilesh. In UP, SP, BSP and RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal), have joined hands to form an alliance to take on Bharatiya Janata Party in upcoming LS polls. On Tuesday, all the three parties finalised their seat sharing arrangement. While SP and BSP, as earlier decided, will contest in 37 and 38 seats respectively, three are left for RLD and two for Congress. The Congress has ,however, decided to contest separately along with Mahan Party. Mayawati and Akhilesh are likely to address joint rallies across the state during the election campaign, sources said. UP sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, the highest in the country. UNI