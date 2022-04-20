Do Or Die Battle For Mulayam Before SP's National Convention Next Month

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav appears to be fighting a do or die battle to regain his position in the party in wake of the ensuing national convention of the party on October 4.

Mr Yadav, who is looking for an end to the intra-family power struggle that ensures an honourable rehabilitation of his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, has several options before him, including forming a new political outfit.

As the national convention is nearing, the SP patriarch was searching ways to warn his son and present SP President Akhilesh Yadav of dire consequences if nothing was solved soon.

Reports also say that Mulayam was also considering to float a new political outfit if Akhilesh does not come on the board to resolve the issue.

There is also a report that Mulayam could even resign from the Lok Sabha seat to give a message to his son.