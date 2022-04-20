Do not intimidate people: Akhilesh to Yogi govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the Yogi government, saying that it cannot take along people by intimidating them but by taking them into confidence in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "Whoever shows signs of the virus should come forward to investigate themselves, and cooperate and respect the doctors who are saving their lives by putting their lives in risk. The government should take everyone along and not create fear among the people."

Earlier, he wrote, "In view of the demand of thousands of people who came on the streets in Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh government should immediately appoint nodal officers and work with the Centre to evacuate the people trapped in Maharashtra and other states. If rich could be brought by planes, why cannot the poor be ferried by trains."

In response to this, BJP state president Swatantradev Mishra tweeted and wrote, "Don''t talk like an illiterate, Akhilesh ji, nodal officers have already been appointed for the people of Uttar Pradesh living in other states. The names and contact numbers of those officers have been released."

"Everyday the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh talks to these officials. All the nodal officers are in contact with the people of the state living in other states, and are helping them. You must leave politics and become a partner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the struggle against corona."

The BJP state president also tagged the list of the nodal officers with his tweet.

