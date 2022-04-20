Do not disturb Mr and Mrs Clooney!

Rome: Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin have taken action to discourage locals and fans from disturbing them. The actor has a warning posted around his exclusive enclave at Lake Como in Italy. It was mayor of the Laglio community in northern Italy, Roberto Pozzi, who posted the public notice. According to the notice, anyone who sets foot on the ground without permission or disturbs the occupants may face a $600 fine. The effort is done in an attempt to protect the couple's privacy at their property, reports aceshowbiz.com. Prior to the warning, the mayor also enforced another warning around Clooney's residence last year before the couple got married. The notice prohibited anyone to linger on the road behind the house. Boats were instructed to stay at least 100 meters from the shoreline. Despite the warning, Clooney's presence is largely welcomed. "He's returned Lake Como to a very high profile, not just in Europe but around the world," said Pozzi. One inhabitant said: "Having him settle here was like winning the lottery for us. Following his example, some very rich people have moved in and bought villas which were in a state of semi-abandonment." IANS