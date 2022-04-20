Do''s and dont''s for smooth bikini line

New Delhi: With summers setting in, there is a longing to have a clear and smooth bikini line even though we can''t get into the swimsuits anytime soon. With parlours and salons closed how do we achieve this?

You can wax, bleach or shave the bikini line and area based on your preference but there is always a fear of getting razor bumps, blemishes, rashes or ingrown hair. The Bikini line is one of the most sensitive skin areas of our body. Maintaining hygiene is of utmost importance.

Pooja Nagdev, Co-Founder, Inatur shares some simple tricks to stay away from ingrown hair, redness and itchiness.

Cleaning the area twice daily and applying a moisturising body gel is important

If you choose to shave the bikini area, ensure your razor is meant for sensitive skin. Powerful razors are not needed for the area as they make the hair growth hard and dense. Always remember to prepare your skin with a shaving cream or oil. This will make the area soft, making it an ideal surface for your razor to run across for a speedy, effective shave.

Make shaving oil at home by mixing Jojoba Oil- 3ml, Coconut Oil - 3ml, Olive Oil - 3ml, Lavender Oil - 0.3ml, Vitamin E Oil - O.5ml, Lemon Oil - 0.2ml

Always remember to apply some after shave lotion, toner or astringent to close the open pores after shave.

A cold compress also is wonderful after any depilatory treatment. It helps close the open pores.

It is essential to hydrate our bikini area regularly. Moisturising gels like alovera or light lotions with minerals are a good buy. It is better to use fragrance free products that are meant for sensitive skin.

In case you opt to bleach the bikini area, do not apply it for a very long duration as it can cause redness or allergy. Clean and moisturise the area after bleach, followed with a cold compress.

