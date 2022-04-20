DMs In U'khand Asked To Give Concessions On Humanitarian, Practical Grounds

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday authorised district magistrates to give concessions to people outside containment zones on humanitarian and practical grounds during the extended coronavirus lockdown .

"It has been left to the DMs to make concessions to people on both humanitarian and practical grounds during the lockdown" Rawat said in a video message.

"The marriage season has begun. We have told the DMs to allow families to go ahead with marriages if they adhere to the norms of social distancing," he said.

People who got stuck outside their homes due to sudden imposition of the lockdown can now return home with the permission of the district magistrate, he said.

Meanwhile, Rawat also appealed to people to show sensitivity towards frontline corona warriors like police and healthcare personnel, saying it will strengthen the country''s fight against the pandemic. "Police personnel are standing in the scorching sun and healthcare professionals like nurses, asha and anganvadi volunteers are working 24x7 risking their own lives to save others. They deserve every bit of our respect. We must offer them food and water. It will boost their morale manifold and strengthen our fight against the pandemic," he said.

The chief minister also asked people to be kind to animals including street dogs and feed them. He thanked the people for their cooperation in the containment measures being taken to fight the pandemic, saying their restraint during the extended lockdown has helped minimise the effects of coronavirus. Rawat said he expected the same cooperation from them in the future to ensure the success of steps taken by the government to contain the virus.

Some of the norms being followed during the lockdown may have to be continued even after it is lifted, he said. Adherence to social distancing norms and the need to wear masks may have to be continued for a few more months or even years, he said and asked people to develop the habit of covering their face while going out. "It can give you 80 per cent protection against the pandemic," he said. The state government also issued guidelines on Tuesday based on the standard operating protocol issued by the Centre on the movement of stranded labour.

Migrant labourers housed in relief camps and shelters should be registered with local authorities and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability to different kinds of works in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works.

In case they want to return to their respective places of work within the state they can be permitted to do so if they are found asymptomatic.

No movement of labour outside the state should be allowed.

Buses carrying migrant workers from one place to another within the state should be sanitized and social distancing norms should be followed by them.

The Centre''s directives on COVID-19 management should be strictly followed, the order issued by additional chief secretary Om Prakash said.

Local authorities have also been asked to provide food and water to migrant workers during their bus journey from one place to another for work within Uttarakhand. PTI