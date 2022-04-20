DMK submits corruption complaint against CM, ministers to Guv

Chennai: DMK President M.K.Stalin on Tuesday submitted a representation to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleging corruption against the Council of Ministers.

Stalin along with senior party leaders like Duraimurugan, T.R. Baalu met Purohit at Raj Bhavan and submitted the representation.

According to the representation, Tamil Nadu Ministers are obstructing the legal proceedings by influencing the police department, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and the State Vigilance Commission preventing registration of First Information Report (FIR) and thereafter, any impartial and fair investigation into allegations of corruption against them.

DMK has alleged corruption against Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvem, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Kamaraj, Minister for Health C. Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Revenue R.B. Udhayakumar and Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar.

According to Stalin, party law maker Tha Mo Anbarasan has filed complaints with regard to the corruption in procurement of walkie-talkies and bribes allegedly paid by Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin said this is the first part of the complaint and once proofs for other corruption deals are obtained, the second part of the complaint will be given to the Governor.

He said the Governor has the power to order a probe against the Ministers.

