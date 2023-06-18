DMK leader Krishnamoorthy arrested for derogatory remarks against BJP's Khushbu

Chennai: On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Police arrested DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamoorthy for reportedly making rude comments about actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar, who is a member of the National Women's Commission.

Khusbu took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn the remarks, and subsequently told the media that the National Women's Commission would take up the matter.

In her tweet, she also posted a video of Krishnamoorthy speaking against her, saying: "The crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK."

She also spoke out strongly against the DMK, claiming that the party is full of people like Krishnamoorthy, who, she claims, are being amply rewarded with additional opportunity to make filthy comments against women.

Tagging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, she said: "What you don't realise is he not only insults me but you and a great leader like your father. The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. Its such a shame."

Khusbu Sundar told the media that the problem was not a DMK individual criticising a female politician in the BJP, but rather an attack on women.

The DMK acted immediately after her tweet and subsequent media interaction and party General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Durai Murugan, in a statement, said: "Sivaji Krishnamoorthy is dismissed from all party posts , including the primary membership for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it."

After that, the police arrested Krishnamoorthy, and he will be brought before a magistrate soon.—Inputs from Agencies