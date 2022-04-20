DMK does not respect women : Srinivasan

Chennai: All India BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has said that the DMK does not respect women and the recent statement by its leader A. Raja against Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his mother, shows his disrespect towards women.

Vanathi, the NDA candidate from Coimbatore South Assembly seat led a protest march of women party activists at Coimbatore city and condemned the DMK leaders, saying that they have always disrespected women.

The former Union Minister, Raja, has said in a public speech that while DMK leader M.K. Stalin had come the hard way up in the party, Palaniswami on the other hand touched the feet of V.K. Sasikala to become what he is today.

Vanathi told IANS: "The DMK has scant respect for women and this is not the first instance. The DMK leader, Dindigul I. Leoni, had made unsavoury remark against women during a public rally by comparing women to a barrel. This is the culture of that party."

--IANS