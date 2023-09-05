DMK cadres burn effigy of seer who offered 10 cr for Udayanidhi's head

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Ayodhya saint Parmhams Acharya over his threat of offering Rs 10 crore as bounty to anyone who chops off the head of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Paramahans on Tuesday reiterated his call and said that if required he would increase the money from 10 crore and if needed he himself would do it.

Notably, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had in a programme organised by Progressive Writers Forum called for eradication of Sanatana Dharma just like eradicating mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and Corona.

Udhayanidhi's statement has drawn flak from across the country with BJP leaders from Amit Shah to J.P. Nadda coming out strongly against him and stating that he had called for the genocide of 80 per cent Hindus in the country.

However, Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked that he would repeat what he has said again and again and added that he cannot be cowed down by threats and intimidation.

The young leader also questioned Paramahans Acharya and asked how he was able to raise so much money if he was a servant.

Udhayanidhi also said that he wanted to ask whether Paramahans Acharya was a real saint or a fake one.

While Udhayanidhi is showing a brave face, the opposition INDIA front is divided over the comment. West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra , UddhavThackarey have strongly criticised the statement of Udhaynidhi Stalin.

—IANS