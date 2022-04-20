DMK's ex-MP Ramalingam joins BJP as Shah reaches Tamil Nadu

Chennai: On the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Tamil Nadu, DMK's former Member of Parliament K.P. Ramalingam joined Tamil Nadu BJP.

"This will not only weaken DMK and its base but further strengthen BJP across the State," C.T. Ravi, BJP's National General Secretary and in-charge of party's Tamil Nadu unit opined.

In a tweet Ravi also said: "With Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah coming to Chennai today, LOTUS (BJPs election symbol) is going to bloom across Tamil Nadu in a very BIG way."

Ramalingam was removed from DMK in April for speaking against the party leadership.

He is the second leader from DMK to have joined BJP in the recent times.

Earlier former Assembly Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy quit DMK and joined BJP.

Later DMK law maker K.K.Selvam also criticised DMK leadership and supported BJP. But Selvam denied that he had joined BJP.

—IANS