DM Uday Raj Created A Distinct Identity With His Working Style

Rudrapur (The Hawk): Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate IAS Uday Raj Singh is proving to be a messiah for the people of the district.

While he has created a different image among the public with his working style, he has also worked to change the picture of the district by solving many serious problems.

After handling the administrative system in the district very well last year, now he is facing the challenge of conducting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections safely, for which he has geared up and has alerted the administration for election preparations.

DM Uday Raj Singh, originally a resident of Allahabad, had posted him in his home district in view of his long administrative experience and wise working style. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had posted him in his home district. Since his posting in the district, DM Uday Raj Singh has been in the news continuously due to his working style.

Are collecting.

His working style has solved many problems in the district and has paved the way for solving many complex issues.

DM Udayraj Singh has been serving in Uttarakhand since 2018.

He has performed various administrative responsibilities very well.

In governance, he has been counted as an experienced and simple-natured administrative officer.

