DM Takes Stock Of Power Outage In The District

Vinay S Sharma

Nainital: Several areas of the district and the town have suffered from power outage in the past due to heavy rains. Taking cognition of the situation, DM Savin Bansal visited the BaliaNala, the Mall Road and the Ayarpata area and took stock of the situation and instructed the officials of the electricity department to normalise the situation in the affected areas in two days. The electricity officials informed that power supply has already been restored in the effected areas in Dhari and Betalghat. Executive Engineer Electricity Syed Usman said that heavy rain damaged two electric towers, and 1.5 KM of electricity line, but have now been repaired and electric supply restored. Electricity lines are being repaired at a war footing in Patlot area and power is expected to be restored soon. The PWD officials informed that all the major roads that had been hit by landslides, were opened within half an hour. The DM informed that efforts are on in full swing to open all rural roads that are blocked due to rain.

DM, Savin Bansal has cautioned people and advised against going into overflooded causeways on foot or on any vehicles. The DM informed that due to rapid flow of water in the causeways, there is every chance that any person who enters causeways during these days would be swept away due to heavy discharge. Mr Bansal also informed that old and time worn trees have been marked and that the forest department has already been instructed to pull them down, because such trees can be dangerous as they can fall anytime due to rain and winds and not only disrupt traffic but also pose threat to human life and hence should be removed.