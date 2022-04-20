DM Imposes A Fine Of 1.5 Crores On NH Executing Body

Haldwani (Nainital): In a major action taken by DM Savin Bansal, a fine of Rs. 1.5 crores has been imposed on Sadbhav Nainital Highway Private Limited, after expressing displeasure over the functioning of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Instructions have been given to NHAI to collect this amount and deposit it in the treasury. The fine imposed was a reaction to the death of a little girl after she fell out of an auto rickshaw which got disbalanced due to potholes on the road.

The current status of the national highway was reviewed in a meeting with officers at the camp office of the DM in Haldwani. The DM said that NHAI had entered into an agreement with Sadbhav Company for repairing the road from Mandi to Teen Pani and the road from Kathgodam to Rudrapur in 2017. Even after this, the concerned authorities did not repair the NH from time to time, causing the lives of people to suffer due to potholes at many places on the roads.

He said that on July 21, NHAI officials were instructed to fill the potholes, but no action was taken by them. Annoyed by the functioning of NHAI, the DM imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore to be collected for the period July 21 to August 24, at the rate of Rs 10 lacs per day.

The DM said that the functioning of NHAI officials suggests that they have acted extremely irresponsibly and have shown no human emotion. A number of officials were present at the meeting, including Land Ownership Officer NS Nabial, SP City Amit Srivastava, NHAI Deputy Project Manager Akshat Vishnoi, SDM Vivek Rai, EE PWD HS Rawat, EE Electricity DK Joshi and EE Jal Sansthan Vishal Saxena.

EE Made Nodal Officer For Road Repair Work

The DM has nominated PWD Executive Engineer HS Rawat to be the nodal officer to oversee the road repair work carried out by NHAI. He has instructed Rawat, with the help of his AEs and JEs, to regularly inspect the repair work of NH and provide its photographs to him.

Pothole Killed Aastha

Due to the negligence of NHAI officials, on August 19, five-year-old Aastha, a resident of Gopipuram in Halduchaur, lost her life. Family members have filed a case against NHAI officials in this case. Ganesh's wife Sunita, a Gopipuram resident, was returning home from Lalkuan by auto with her two children. Aastha fell on the road and got injured when the auto she was travelling in got disbalanced due to a pothole near Halduchaur. Aastha died on 20 August.