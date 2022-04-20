DM Haridwar Gets Contempt Notice

Vimal Pandey

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has issued contempt of Court notice to DM Haridwar, Deepak Rawat and directed him to appear in person before the court on 09, January. It also asked him to reply as why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

The Single Bench, presided over by Justice Sharat Kumar Sharma, was hearing a petition filed by Parvej Alam, a resident of Haridwar. The petition stated that the High Court had put a blanket ban on illegal bucher houses across the state on 20 Sept, 2018. But the directions of High Court were being flouted in Haridwar where animals were being slaughtered at several places in illegal butcher houses. It was also alleged that as a result animal flesh trade was flourishing in the holy city. The petitioner further mentioned that he complaimed to DM Haridwar about open violation of the High Court orders but the officer did not take cognizance of his complaint. After careful examination, the Court issued contempt notice and ordered DM Haridwar to appear before the Court on 09 January, 2019. He was also directed to explain why the orders were not followed.



