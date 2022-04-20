DM Calls Upon Citizens To Contribute In CM Relief Fund

Bijnor: The District Magistrate, Mr Ramakant Pandey called upon the common people of the distt to contribute maximum amount in the Chief Minister Victim Assistance Fund to provide financial help to all citizens of the state, specially the weaker sections of the society including workers, farmers, elders and widows. He further said that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to tackle the Kovid-19 epidemic. All necessary efforts are also being made by the government for free treatment of infected and suspected patients. He also informed that presenting the excellent and unique example of human sentiments under the present extreme conditions, many industrial, business and social organizations have come forward to help their brothers and sisters whose state government is grateful for its help and contribution. He informed that in the Chief Minister's office there is a fund called Chief Minister's Victim Assistance Fund ¼CHIEF MINISTER'S DISTRESS RLIEF FUND in which the donations made by the public or voluntary organizations are used to help the victims. The complete information related to the fund available on the official website of the Chief Minister's Office (http://upcmo.nic.in) is as account name Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, Bank name Central Bank Of India, Cant Road Lucknow, Account no1378820696, IFSC CODE-CBIN0281571. The amount of the donation will be free from income tax.



