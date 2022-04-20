DLF ties up with Snapdeal to sell flats online

New Delhi: With e-commerce business growing in India, realty major DLF has tied-up with online market place Snapdeal to sell its apartments and would offer 1 percent discount to potential home buyers. DLF will offer on Snapdeal about 50 flats in eight housing projects across the country in a price range of Rs 34 lakh to Rs 3 crore. Customers of the country's largest realty player will be able to buy flats at Rs 30,000 booking amount on the Snapdeal. The offer is likely to start this week. These flats are in projects located at New Chandigarh, Panchkula, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Kolkata. This is the first time DLF is having a tie-up with an e-commerce firm. Earlier, Tata Housing had tied up with Google, Snapdeal, and Housing.Com, while Puravankara had tied up with Google and realty portal 99 acres.Com. Godrej Properties, too, had tied up with Snapdeal to offer online booking of its projects. "Digital marketing is fast emerging as the most cost efficient option to reach out to potential customers. Over a period of time, our customer segment is getting younger and younger. They belong to the digital era. Therefore, from a distribution point of view, digital platforms are one of the important outlets," DLF Universal Executive Director - Sales & Marketing Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi said. Stating that this is an innovative marketing tool, she said this tie-up would enable DLF to ensure a wider reach and also reach out to the vast NRI markets across the globe. DLF is planning to monetise properties worth about Rs 15,000 crore under various projects to boost its cash flow and reduce debt. When contacted, Snapdeal spokesperson said: "Yes, we have entered into a partnership with DLF." Snapdeal would announcing range of offerings from DLF, which will be listed on the website shortly. "Real Estate category on Snapdeal has seen a tremendous response from customers since its launch in August last year. The category has grown significant in the last six months and has exceeded all our expectations," the spokesperson said. Snapdeal aims to become the most trusted channel for customers to buy apartments online. It has tied up with developers like Tata Value Homes, Godrej Properties and Kolte Patil among others. PTI