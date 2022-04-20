DLF Malls reopen with 'Safety as Priority'

New Delhi: DLF Avenue-Saket, DLF Promenade-Vasant Kunj, DLF Emporio-Vasant Kunj, The Chanakya-Chanakyapuri and DLF CyberHub-Gurugram opened its doors to the public on 7th June.

The winner of 16 prestigious 'Sword of Honour' awards by the British Safety Council, the brands unwavering commitment to their patrons is a testament to their passion to bring superlative and safe experiences to its customers. Not only has the group ensured the safety and well-being of their own employees and partners, but also taken a leadership stance by partnering with local authorities and carrying out Covid-19 vaccination drive throughs across its properties for the people in the Delhi NCR region.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said, "We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our malls as we are fully prepared to open in adherence with the guidelines laid down by the MHA & local authorities. With a focus on the safety and well-being of all our guests, we are going beyond the requisites and leveling up all the necessary protocols in terms of our safety measures. In addition to this, each and every employee of the DLF Malls, retail partners and staff has been vaccinated and are ready to serve our customers and communities. At DLF Malls, we have vaccinated over 10,000 associates, staff and partners and we will continue to do so. Our concentrated efforts to re-open our malls is our endeavor at accelerating another journey back to normalcy."

In compliance with local regulations, all the necessary safety and hygiene measures have been adopted across malls and stores. These measures include maintaining social distance and wearing a mask at all times, timely and regular disinfection of all stores and common areas, supply of personal protective equipment for employees and customers and mandatory checkups of all employees and staff members. Furthermore, fitting rooms will only be opened at the request of customers and with limited capacity, and they will be cleaned after use.

In line with their commitment to providing a safe and pleasurable shopping experience for consumers, it has upgraded the features on 'DLF Malls Lukout' app. With features like "Shop Safe", "Shop assist" and "Lukout Closet" the aim is to help and guide our customers so that they can maintain social distancing and experience a seamless shopping experience. The app will further assist one in pre-booking and pre-planning their visit and encourage contactless shopping and dining experiences in theirmalls.

--IANS

