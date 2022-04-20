DLF brings down small portion of Noida mall''s roof

New Delhi: Realty major DLF on Wednesday said it has brought down a small portion of the roof of its shopping mall in Noida that got damaged due to thunderstorm and adverse weather conditions last month.

The clarification came after a video went viral on social media that showed a part of the roof of ''DLF Mall of India'' collapsing.

DLF said the reopening of the 2 million sq ft mall was not linked to this repair work. The mall will be opened soon after ensuring that all the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are followed to ensure social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had commenced planned enhancement works in a part of The Mall of India, Noida, when the lockdown was suddenly implemented. During this time, a small portion, admeasuring about 650 square metres only, or just under 3 per cent of total roof area was in the process of being prepared for these enhancement works," DLF spokesperson said in a statement.

The work, however, could not get started due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The freak thunderstorm and extreme weather conditions that hit the city of Noida in June adversely impacted this portion of the roof in its vulnerable state," the spokesperson said.

The company decided "to bring down that entire portion of the roof admeasuring about 650 sq metres and rebuild it completely to the originally intended enhanced standards", the spokesperson said.

The reopening of The DLF Mall of India was not and is not linked to these enhancement works in any manner, the company said.

The opening of the mall is directly related to carrying out of all coronavirus-related works in order to ensure safe experience for customers, it added.

"We are hopeful of completing these activities soon and shall look forward to announcing the opening date in the near future. The enhancement works shall go on parallelly in a safe and planned manner," the spokesperson said. PTI