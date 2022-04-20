Diwali Gift! Yogi Announces Bonus For 1.4 Million Govt Employees

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday issued orders to distribute the Diwali bonus to around 1.4 million non-gazetted employees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the bonus and DA on Monday night and the government order was issued today, official sources here said. The employees would receive a bonus for 30 days this year, estimated to be around Rs 7,000 but actually they will get Rs 6,908.

Employees whose grade pay is up to Rs 4,800 would be eligible for the bonus and it would include the employees of the aided schools and colleges, local bodies, panchayats and even the daily wage workers.

While 75 per cent of the bonus would be deposited in the Provident Fund Account of the employees and rest 25 per cent would be paid in cash before Diwali. The state employees would get Rs 1,727 as their 25 per cent cash.

The state government will have to face an additional financial burden of Rs 982 crore for extending this benefit to the employees. The bonus payment to the state employees would be done by October 25 along with their October salary. UNI