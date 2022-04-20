Divyanka not in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' post leap?

Mumbai: The story of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" may be heading towards a forward leap, and what remains uncertain is whether actress Divyanka Tripathi continues to be a part of the show. The actress might bid adieu to the TV show as her character Ishita will be shown suffering from cancer and the serial will take a plunge towards future on that note, leaving her track's future in suspense, read a statement. In the show, Divyanka plays role of a South Indian girl, named Ishita, married to a Punjabi man Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel) for his daughter Ruhi. "Ishita will be detected with cancer all of a sudden. The family will be shocked with the discovery. Her track might end, though she will not be shown dying. The cancer track will be wiping into a leap," said a source. It is also reported that the lead pair of the show will shoot some intimate scene and the source added that "Raman and Ishita will consummate their relationship before Ishita is detected with cancer". IANS