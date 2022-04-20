Divyanka 'excited' about dance act on wheel chair

Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi is injured, but not out of action. The love and admiration that has come her way has compelled the actress to perform in a wheel chair at an awards function. The actress will perform at the channel's award function. The change in plan has brought a smile on Divyanka's face, who has already started rehearsing for the event. "I was extremely sad initially when I thought I wouldn't be able to perform at the 15 year celebrations of the Awards. And since I still can't put much pressure on my foot, the idea of performing on crutches and a wheelchair happened. I've already rehearsed for my act and I'm really excited to perform it on stage," Divyanka said in a statement. For the performance, the actress is said to have requested the choreographers and the channel to exclusively design a wheelchair on which she will be performing on the big day, read a statement. The actress, who plays the role of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", suffered a leg injury due to which she was restricted to the wheel chair for two months. The actress is now on the road to recovery. The awards function will be aired on June 7. IANS