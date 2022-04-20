Divya Godara Tops In Grade 10 In Ecole Globale International Girls School

Dehradun: With the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade X Board results we put an end to the anxiety of the parents and students.

The determined Ecoliers scored excellent grades in Class X Board Examination 2019-20. Divya Godara Topped the batch with an overall score of 94.6 % with Punya Punaini at second position scoring 94.2% , at third position is Sneha Agarwal with score of 93.8 %.

Result At a Glance:

30 % students scored 90% and above where as 3 students scored perfect 100 in different subjects. The school average result is 82 %

Subject Toppers

English - Devanshi Agarwal 99 marks

Mathematics - DivyaGodara& IshikaMarodia 98 marks

Social Science - HemangiGovil & Punya Punaini 98 marks

Science - Sarah Banda 95 marks

Hindi - Divya Godara 99 marks

IT - Ishika Marodia , Mansi Dabas & Sarah Banda 100 marks

French - Hemangi Govil 94

Painting - Devanshi Agarwal 98

Consistency is the key to success. Ecoliers have made it possible by turning every challenge into a glorious win. Ecole Globale congratulates all parents and its committed educators in making such a difference in the successful educational journey of their kids and preparing them to achieve greater heights. Speaking in the occasion, Principal Ms Manija Subramaniam congratulated the students and wished them well in all their future endeavours.