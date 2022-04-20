Divisive Forces Out To Destroy Country's Social Fabric: Rahul Gandhi

Dehradun: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that some divisive forces were out to destroy the country's diverse social fabric and should be fought unitedly.

In a brief interaction with party workers at the Jollygrant airport here, he asked the party workers to devote themselves whole-heartedly to 'mission 2019', inferring to achieving victory in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"Some divisive forces are out to disrupt India's social fabric and they have to be fought unitedly," Gandhi said.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers led by PCC president Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Indira Hridayesh at the airport as he arrived here to participate in a programme at The Doon School, his alma mater.

Gandhi discussed with them the political scenario in the state and was apprised of the natural disasters that have hit the state in recent months.

The PCC chief invited Gandhi to soon visit Uttarakhand again and provide guidance to party workers.