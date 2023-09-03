Diversity best bet, no one-size-fits-all solution to energy transition: PM Modi

New Delhi: As the globe looks to move away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner sources like solar and hydrogen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his call for a diverse energy mix.

India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has consistently emphasised the importance of an energy transition that is both just and orderly, with countries having the freedom to choose their own route based on their own unique circumstances and the resources at their disposal.

In an interview before the G20 conference, he said, "Our principle is simple - diversity is our best bet, whether in society or in terms of our energy mix." There is no magic bullet that will fix everything. Our paths towards an energy transition will vary according on the many directions in which individual countries are currently moving. Nearly two-thirds of global energy consumption comes from coal, oil, and gas. It will take time to find suitable replacements.—Inputs from Agencies