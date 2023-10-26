Dive into streaming wonderland with ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ & ‘Iraivan’

New Delhi: The last week of October will be a treat for the audience as the streaming platforms are set to release exciting titles ranging from spicy chat show to horror drama. From the new season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ to Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Chandramukhi 2’, here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.



‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8



The spiciest talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is returning for its eighth season with a heady mix of dopamine induced coffee and lots of well -- Karan being Karan.



This time around, the chat will be edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations. This season, the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles. The first episode will feature star-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.



It is set to drop on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.



‘Chandramukhi 2’



The Tamil comedy horror film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is written and directed by P. Vasu, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. It is a sequel to the 2005 movie ‘Chandramukhi’. The film stars Raghava Lawrence in dual roles along with Kangana Ranaut and Lakshmi Menon in the pivotal roles. It has released in the theatres on September 28.



The movie will now be streaming on Netflix from October 26, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.



‘Iraivan’



The Tamil psychological action thriller film ‘Iraivan’ is directed by I Ahmed and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram under Passion Studios. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara and Rahul Bose in the lead roles, while Vinoth Kishan, Vijayalakshmi, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azhagam Perumal and Bagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles.



It will stream from October 26 on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.



‘A Haunting in Venice’



It is an American mystery film produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green loosely based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel “Hallowe'en Party”.



The film stars Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. It will stream from October 31 on Disney+Hotstar.



‘Koozhangal’



‘Pebbles’ or the Tamil name ‘Koozhangal’ is directed by debutant P.S. Vinothraj. The film was produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under the Rowdy Pictures banner. Featuring music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film stars Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan. It will be streaming from October 27 on SonyLiv.

—IANS