Distt Bijnor's Land: Highly Suitable For Medicinal Crop, Asparagus And Sandal: D M Bijnor

Bijnor: The agricultural land of district Bijnor is highly suitable to cultivate medicinal crop of asparagus and Sandal Wood and our farmers should be motivated to grow their intensive crops in their fields, the District Magistrate, Mr Ramakant Pandey directed his officials speaking on Thursday in the meeting of the Board of Governance of the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension Scheme in Bijnor.

He further directed the concerning officials that co-cropping farming should be promoted in the district so that income of farmers can be increased. He said that the district of Bijnor is very favourable for the medicinal crop of asparagus. He directed the officials concerned in the above order to motivate more and more farmer brothers to sow asparagus. Along with this, he also gave instructions to encourage large-scale propagation of shisham, neem, mahogini, tun etc. in tree plantation and sandal cultivation on the bank of the Ganga. To encourage the cultivation of asparagus in the district, he directed the District Horticulture Officer to prepare a nursery of asparagus seedlings in the district so that the farmer brothers could benefit from these new crops.

On this occasion, Chief Development Officer, Mr KP Singh, District Agriculture Officer Dr. Avadhesh Mishra, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Bhupendra Singh, In-charge Atma Yogendra Pal Singh 'Yogi', district level officers and farmer brothers were present in the meeting.