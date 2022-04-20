Districts With Reduced COVID-19 Tests To Conduct 100% Testing, Says Uttarakhand Health Minister

Stating that the system of COVID-19 testing being conducted by the Health Department in Uttarakhand has faltered in several districts, the state's Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Friday issued orders to conduct 100 per cent testing in those districts.Speaking to reporters here today, Rawat said, "A review meeting was held today to review the decline in coronavirus testing in the state. In the districts where testing has been reduced, orders have been given to the District Magistrates and CMOs of those districts that 100 per cent testing should be done according to the standard of the Government of India so that there is no danger of infection spread." "On the Interstate Borders where testing used to be in thousands every day, it has been reduced to testing 200-300 people these days. When the cases of coronavirus increased, the state government and health department had set a target of conducting 40 thousand tests per day i.e. 2,80,000 tests every week. But in about 4 months from June 2021 till now, there has been a huge decline in corona testing in the state of Uttarakhand, where less than half of the Covid tests are being done compared to 2 lakh 80 thousand tests every week," said the state health minister."Chardham Yatra has started in the state. COVID-19 positive cases are increasing in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh and the festive season is also going to start from next month," he added.Rawat said that in view of a suspected third wave of COVID-19, the State Government has made complete preparations according to the guidelines of the Government of India, adding that arrangements have been made in all the hospitals.He said that in view of the Chardham Yatra, the orders of the High Court are being fully complied with, adding that all arrangements have been made in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts as well as on the state borders. —ANI