    District Judge Injured In Road Accident In Prayagraj

    April20/ 2022


    Prayagraj: Sitapur District Judge was critically injured, along with his gunner, while his car driver was killed, when their vehicle was hit by a UP State Roadways Transport bus in Nawabganj area of the district on Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway on Sunday.

    Police sources here said that District Judge Gauri Shanker was going to Prayagraj, when the accident occurred, due to overtaking.
    Driver of the Judge's car Nijamu was killed in the accident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital in Prayagraj, they added. UNI

