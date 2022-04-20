District Court Hands Over 5 Years Imprisonment To Chief Food Safety Inspector; First Ever Lady Officer Punished In Kumaon

Nainital: The Chief Food Safety Inspector, who was caught red handed while accepting bribe in Nainital, has been sentenced to four and five-years imprisonment by the District Sessions Judge and Special Judge, Court of Prevention of Corruption in two separate sections. This is the first case of punishment for a lady officer in a corruption case in Kumaon division.

On behalf of the prosecution, the court was told that the complainant, Kumaur Pithoragarh resident and owner of Varsha Sweets, Jagdish Prajapati had given a complaint letter to Vigilance Establishment Office Haldwani on March 11, 2013 that the Chief Food Safety Inspector Archana Sagar was demanding a bribe of twenty thousand rupees for renewal of the food license. After investigation, the trap team of Vigilance Establishment arrested Archana Sagar, Chief Food Safety Inspector, Pithoragarh, at 12.35 pm on March 16, 2013, accepting a bribe of twenty thousand rupees from complainant Jagdish Prajapati.

In this regard, a case was filed against Archana Sagar on 16 March 2013 in different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Vigilance Establishment Sector Nainital (Haldwani). After deliberation, the charge sheets against Archana Sagar were presented in the court. Evidence was provided by the prosecution to prove the charges levied against Archana Sagar in the court. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, Judge Rajiv Kumar Khulbe awarded four years imprisonment and a fine of five thousand rupees under Section 07 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to Archana Sagar with additional imprisonment for two months for non-payment of fine and under section 13 (1) D read along 13 (2) five-year rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs.10 thousand and additional imprisonment for three months additional on non-payment of fine.