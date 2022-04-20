District Collector has imposed 7-day curfew in Hingoli district

Hingoli: On the backdrop of spreading corona virus in district, District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Ruchesh Jayavanshi has imposed a 7-day curfew in the entire Hingoli district which was begin from 0700 hours on Monday and will enforce till March 7.

According to the sources ,During the curfew, for all kinds of movements in the entire district and for all establishments, shops, canteens banned.

However , milk selling center, milk sellers will be allowed to operate from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, all government, semi-government offices, banks in the district will continue to function, All religious places of worship, places of worship, all schools, colleges, all Marriage halls, lawns in the district will be closed down, Drug stores will be allowed to continue during this period,journalists and their office staff will be allowed to come and go for reporting and office work during this period, petrol pumps in the district will continue to supply fuel only to government vehicles, essential service vehicles and agricultural service related vehicles, licensed canteens for outside students, stranded citizens outside the district, hotels will be allowed to open from 9.00 am to 7.00 pm only for parcel facility.



Those who will violate orders of curfew will be considered a punishable offense under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It should be noted that action will be taken under the Prevention Act 1897, Maharashtra Covid-19 Measures Rules 2020,sources added.

