District Administration Was Ignoring Court's Order: Azam

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has claimed that district administration was working ignoring the Court's order and was trying to target Jauhar university and its students.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr Khan said all the 26 FIRs registered against him by district administration were actually against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and its students. The BJP government wants the youth to remain illiterate, he alleged, adding that they were targeting university for the same. The local SP MP said the allegations made against him were politically driven and far from truth. He alleged that the BJP was targeting him and his family for political mileage but he has faith in the judiciary of the country. UNI