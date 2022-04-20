District Administration Recommends CBI Probe In Mainpuri Girl Student Suicide In School Hostel

Lucknow: The district administration in Mainpuri on Wednesday forwarded the CBI probe application of the parents of the girl, who committed suicide in a school hostel.

The parents were on fast unto death demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of their child Anushka Pandey.

On September 16 last, Anushka Pandey, a student of class 11th in Jawahar Navodya Vidyalya in Bhogaon locality of Mainpuri, allegedly committed suicide in the prayer room of her hostel. She left a suicide note accusing her hostel inmates responsible for her death. The father of the girl had lodged a complaint in this regard against the Principal, Sushma Sagar, Hostel Warden, and a boy after which the police registered a case of rape and murder under the POCSO Act. Police claimed to have found in the preliminary investigation that three years back, a girl inmate of the hostel had accused the victim of stealing snacks. After which, at the behest of hostel warden, about 48 students slapped her one by one in order to teach her a lesson.

Following this incident, Anushka was being harassed every day despite of she tendered apology. When her harassment not stopped, her father also handed a complaint with the school administration but no action was taken. The victim also mentioned about it in her suicide note.

The family also alleged that the victim was brutally assaulted as they said that the victim was having injury marks on her body. They also claimed that Anushka was a bright student and in her last high school exams, she secured 92.8 percent and wanted to become a doctor.

Reports from Mainpuri confirmed that the district magistrate assured Anushka's father Subash Chandra Pandey to forward the application for CBI probe to the State Government for further necessary action.

Now the Home Department would look into the matter before dispatching a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to constitute a CBI probe into the matter. UNI